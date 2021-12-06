ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

By KEN SWEET
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, prevailed in a civil trial verdict Monday against the family of a deceased business partner that claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions. A Florida jury...

