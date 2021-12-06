Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

Do you remember the time when a fleeting mention of Bitcoin, stablecoins or even central bank digital currencies by a top-ranking government official was considered major news all over the cryptoverse? Feels like it’s been forever. As we find ourselves in the midst of digital assets’ global mainstreaming, such statements come in droves every day and are expected. Randal Quarles, an outgoing member of the U.S. Fed’s board of governors, warned against overregulating stablecoins and even rebuked some of the conclusions that the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets had articulated in its November report. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted to remaining undecided on the issue of the digital dollar, but prospective Fed vice chair Lael Brainard seems to be all in on the CBDC project. It goes without saying that the leading makers of economic policy are deeply immersed in these issues.

