'Similar but different buyers': The B.O.B. and 20 Monroe Live will soon have new owners

Two of the downtown area's most recognizable structures are about to get new owners— both The B.O.B and 20 Monroe Live (now GLC Live at 20 Monroe) are in the process of being sold.

The B.O.B has been operating in downtown Grand Rapids since 1997; with restaurants, a night club, and a comedy stage all currently situated inside the 5-story structure.

The "Big Ol' Building" is being sold by The Gilmore Collection, which also owns and operates multiple other restaurants throughout West Michigan.

Judson's Grocery Company first built and opened the building in 1903 as grocer. It would become a warehouse for American Seating in 1948.

From around 1959 until 1975 it was utilized by Independent Distributors, Inc., a household appliance company. From 1983 until the building became The B.O.B. in 1997, it oscillated between vacancy and being used by a package delivery business.

20 Monroe Live was opened in 2017, and is owned and operated by Live Nation. Gun Lake Casino became a "name-in-title sponsor" for the venue in mid-2021, with it being renamed GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Real estate broker Ray Kisor, with Pure Real Estate, is handling the sales.

Kisor told FOX 17 on Monday that sales for both buildings were pending. In regards to who was buying them, all he could say was "similar but different buyers".

What happens with the buildings will remain to be seen. Kisor said the sales should close by January 2022.

“Fresh and new is fine, so, I think we're not afraid of that, but I think it would be... certainly wonderful if that corner, so to speak, stays a hub for places where people have to gather,” VP of Experience Grand Rapids, Janet Korn.

“It has been a draw for the destination to attract visitors and really people into the downtown, and I think we would be hopeful that whatever is new, there continues to be something to help attract more people to the area.”

