Utah FedEx driver injured after falling from moving truck

A FedEx driver was injured Monday morning after falling out of her truck while making deliveries in Smithfield.

Police said the unnamed 55-year-old driver fell out of the passenger side of the vehicle while rounding a corner on Summit Drive. After falling, the driver suffered a head injury when she struck a curb and gutter.

FOX 13

The driver was first transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Smithfield police say the accident is under investigation.