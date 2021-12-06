ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah FedEx driver injured after falling from moving truck

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iggzs_0dFgD2uh00

A FedEx driver was injured Monday morning after falling out of her truck while making deliveries in Smithfield.

WATCH: Car with baby aboard shot during road rage incident on SR 201

Police said the unnamed 55-year-old driver fell out of the passenger side of the vehicle while rounding a corner on Summit Drive. After falling, the driver suffered a head injury when she struck a curb and gutter.

FOX 13

The driver was first transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

READ: Sandy day care ordered shut by officials

Smithfield police say the accident is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Smithfield, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Smithfield, UT
Smithfield, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
FOX 13 News

Road rage call leads to DUI arrest, weapons discovery

A road rage call into the Salt Lake City Police Department led to a DUI arrest and the recovery of "multiple dangerous weapons." Officers were dispatched on a call early Monday regarding a possible road rage incident in the area of 1400 South and 300 West. Officers were eventually able to locate the vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to stop the driver who refused to listen to police commands.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy