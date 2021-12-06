Settlement gives Norfolk residents displaced by St. Paul’s project better chances of moving back to rebuilt neighborhoods

The city has already begun demolishing units in Tidewater Gardens, shown in February, and plans to redevelop Calvert Square and Young Terrace in coming years. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

The settlement of a lawsuit over the redevelopment of Norfolk’s public housing communities solidifies protections that will allow more displaced residents to move back to the rebuilt neighborhoods — addressing one of residents’ main complaints about the project.

Public housing residents and community groups filed a lawsuit seeking to block the St. Paul’s redevelopment plan in January 2020, arguing the effort displaces and further segregates Black residents in violation of federal law. The agreement — finalized last week — makes it “quite likely” that Tidewater Gardens residents who want to return can, said Sarah Black, litigation director at Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia.

“We wanted to make sure that as many Tidewater Gardens residents that wanted to be back in this new redeveloped area — which there are all kinds of promises about better schools, better facilities — that gives more people a chance to do that,” said Stan Brown, an attorney with Hogan Lovells LLP, a law firm representing the plaintiffs.

Norfolk’s St. Paul’s Area Transformation project aims to replace three public housing neighborhoods, spread across approximately 200 acres, with mixed-income, multiuse communities. The city has already begun demolishing units in Tidewater Gardens and plans to redevelop Calvert Square and Young Terrace in coming years.

Much of the settlement focuses on enshrining Tidewater Gardens residents’ “right to return” to the neighborhood. Norfolk spelled out residents’ right to return to reconstructed units in a resolution passed November 2020, requiring that the redevelopment be sufficient to accommodate those who want to move back in.

The settlement requires the city to replace the 618 Tidewater Gardens units with 260 set-aside units rebuilt on the site in Tidewater Gardens as well as 70 offsite units for public housing residents. The city is also required to provide 288 households with Housing Choice Vouchers. Initial plans for the 710-unit redevelopment included 226 onsite public housing units with remaining units split between affordable and market rate pricing.

Under the agreement, the city must pay residents’ security deposits, reasonable moving costs and other expenses incurred during relocation or while moving back to Tidewater Gardens. The city is also required to pay $200,000 to a trust account of the Legal Aid Society to be divided among the plaintiffs “as they so choose.”

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is “incredibly proud” of the progress on redevelopment, said Executive Director Ron Jackson in a statement.

“We continue to listen to residents and advocates and incorporate their feedback into our plans, ensuring all eligible Tidewater Gardens residents who want a home in the new St. Paul’s will have the opportunity to be a part of the new community,” Jackson said.

Though last week’s settlement concludes litigation in the case, the court agreed to retain jurisdiction should issues arise.

In addition to additional replacement units, residents will have access to other forms of rental assistance.

Part of the assistance requires the city and local housing authority to provide 288 households with Housing Choice Vouchers that have a higher value when used in Norfolk’s downtown and Ghent neighborhoods, which are typically more expensive.

“That is important because a voucher is really only worth a certain amount of money so often,” Black said. “The upper tiers of a rental market are blocked out.”

Virginia state law already prohibits landlords from discriminating based on a person’s source of income — such as vouchers — but the settlement requires Norfolk to add an ordinance that does the same. Along with the change to city code, Norfolk will have to make a plan to enforce the prohibition.

City spokesperson Lori Crouch said in an email to The Virginian-Pilot that the city has already begun working with landlords to make them aware of the rule. The ordinance, she said, “does not add new law but may help inform.”

The agreement also requires the city and housing authority to prepare a report for the plaintiffs before tearing down Calvert Square and Young Terrace. The report must address whether plans will perpetuate segregation in Norfolk and — if so — whether a feasible alternative exists that would avoid discriminatory effects.

“That hopefully provides some additional protection for those two communities,” Black said.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com