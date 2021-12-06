Kith Opens Aspen Pop-Up and Launches ‘Kithmas’ Collection

Kith is celebrating the holidays with a little extra cheer this season.

For the fifth year, Kith has opened a pop-up shop in Aspen, Colo. Located at 228 S. Mill Street, the new store will be open daily throughout the season. According to Kith , the 1,900 square-foot shop references “an old-school, ‘Home Alone’ vibe.”

On tap at the pop-up will be the company’s new “Kithmas” collection, featuring apparel, accessories and home goods for men, women and kids. The 93-piece range includes Kith apparel and accessories, as well as co-branded items created in collaboration with Monopoly, Swarovski, Medicom Toy, Eastpak. It will also feature the sixth installment of Kith’s longstanding partnership with Coca-Cola.

Cardigans and the Claremont Sherpa Quarter Zip make a return, while a range of pajama sets capture the home-for-the-holidays spirit. A variety of graphic T-shirts and hoodies are also featured with Christmas-infused Kith graphics, and an assortment of locale-specific hoodies are included for each Kith flagship location, as well as a range of “National Lampoon’s Vacation” apparel created with Warner Bros.

Lifestyle accessories for this year include plush Coca-Cola bears, Swarovski ornaments, Eastpak bags and a candle created with DS & Durga. Gaming items include a Kith & Kin-branded backgammon set, as well as a customized Monopoly board features Kith characteristics throughout, such as the brand’s color palette, monogram logo patterns and tokens that reference its signature offerings, including hoodies, headwear, a Kith Treats ice cream swirl and an Asics sneaker.

Kith is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marked by the launch of two flagships, in Paris and Hawaii — plus a 300-page collector’s book replete with memories from the past decade. Its founder, Ronnie Fieg, accepted FN’s Person of the Yea r award at last week’s FNAAs in New York.

Kithmas 2021 is now available at all Kith stores and on Kith.com.