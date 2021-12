CLEVELAND — When the NFL schedule was released back in May, the Cleveland Browns were granted the latest possible bye week allowed in the NFL. At the time, it could be seen as either a blessing or a curse. If the team was playing well, it would have the ability to rest up for a stretch run towards the playoffs. If the team wasn’t hitting its mark, the ability to self-scout and reset what’s broken would be delayed until it may be too late.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO