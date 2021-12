ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, a popular free family event is returning to Chestnut Ridge Park, but in a different form. Santa Land will take place on Saturday, December 11 from 10 AM-4 PM and will be a drive-through event. Instead of leaving your vehicle, those who attend will take a trip through the park with stops at sites for giveaways, demonstrations and more. Gates will close at 3:30 PM for the last visitors to make their way through the park.

