As Gotham FC heads into the final stretches of 2021, announcements and rumors have been flying regarding what the team will look like next season. With the 2022 Expansion Draft and College Draft scheduled for December 16th and 18th respectively, Gotham FC along with the other 12 clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), have been busy making moves during a quick trade window this month.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO