Most people who have tried to use the FREE genie app at Walt Disney World find themselves disappointed. As you may know Disney fails to tell many things about Genie. Some people have cynically said that the Genie information technology (IT) is so bad people will gladly pay to avoid it. Now, the paid Genie+ IT will not win any awards for productivity either. So far during this busy Thanksgiving (USA) holiday week, guests lack positive things to say about Genie+. Guests must remember this system was designed for Disney not you specifically. However, the flaws within Disney’s IT system with Genie+ can be manipulated by guests.

