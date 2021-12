Cargo ships and their crews are being forced to spend more time at sea as supply chain delays continue to cause port congestion in Southern California. As they wait aboard their ships, crews are going through more supplies than they normally would, since every route has become longer. When needing to restock at sea, they turn to ship chandlers, or dealers, like San Pedro Harbor Ship Supply. It’s one of two major chandlers in the region and caters to nearly every cargo ship coming in and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO