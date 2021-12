The secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been depleted for most of the season. Another eminent return it’s huge news for the Buccaneers. In what feels like an eternity ago, (the NFL season really is so long) Carlton Davis suffered a quad injury during the Bucs week for victory over the New England Patriots. You may or may not of heard, but that game was kind of hyped up. In doing so, the Buccaneers were without both starting corners from their Super Bowl season, joining Sean Murphy-Bunting on the shelf, who’s on injury 16 plays into the 2021 season was the first snowball in the avalanche of injuries for the Bucs.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO