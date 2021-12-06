ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Windy tonight and a chance for snow Wednesday

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll have gusty winds and showers...

www.wfsb.com

KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Friday Winter Storm

We continue to be the target area for a likely winter storm on Friday. The track is starting to pin down and hone in. The timeframe looks rock solid. Potential timeframe to watch will be from 8 AM Friday to 8 AM on Saturday. It will be a gradual ramp up but by Friday evening things should be rip roaring.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Strong storm system arrives late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong storm system will move into New Mexico late this week. Rain, snow, strong winds, and colder temperatures will all impact parts of the state starting Thursday. A slight increase in upper-level moisture has brought in cloud cover across most of New Mexico. It also...
WEATHER
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up...then a Friday snow chance...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant early-December weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday...before a significant storm system rolls out onto the Central Plains later Thursday and into the day on Friday. A chilly Tuesday night will mean early-Wednesday lows in the teens and 20s. Highs on Wednesday afternoon should respond...
LINCOLN, NE
KITV.com

Wednesday Forecast

Kona low exits west as a drying trend begins. Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Mountain snow tonight, strong storm with snow, rain and wind next week

Morning fog and low clouds in the Central Valley and foothills, otherwise another weather system approaches today bringing showers tonight into Thursday. Colder weather expected late this week with valley frost possible Friday and Saturday mornings. More significant valley rain and mountain snow expected next week. Satellite imagery shows the...
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Tom updates Wednesday's snow forecast

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how it'll be partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Then, there's a chance for snow showers Wednesday morning with little, if any, accumulation. On Thursday, the weather will be dry and chilly.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Few flurries tonight, better chances of accumulating snow later this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few snow flurries will be possible mainly before midnight, then mainly cloudy skies linger in the early morning hours. Any accumulations will be a dusting to less than an inch. Low temperatures in the mid teens. Tomorrow: Partly...
ENVIRONMENT
wjhl.com

Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow and rain for some early Wednesday morning – Afternoon sun

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a chance of light snow across parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia from 4 Am to about 8 AM. There will be a possibility for some very light snowfall accumulations of a dusting to maybe a half inch of snow from Grundy to Wise east to northern Russell and Wythe counties. The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas will see cloudy skies with a chance of light rain and or some snow flurries through 8 AM. The low will be near 33 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Cold the next few days but our Wednesday snow chances have fizzled

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few flurries or snow showers. High: 39. What a difference a day makes. After soaking up some 60-something-degree warmth on Monday, our Tuesday highs remain mired in the 30s, so it felt 20 to 30 degrees colder than it did just 24 hours ago. The cold remains with us for the next few days, with highs remaining in the upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. However, our snow chances for Wednesday, which weren't that exciting to begin with, have fizzled even more. Outside of a few snow showers, mostly in the Poconos, or scattered flurries elsewhere, no real accumulation is expected for most of us. By the end of the week, the cold will start to ease on Friday, followed by our next surge of warmth for the upcoming weekend. That could include record challenging warmth on Saturday as highs slingshot back into the 60s, although like earlier this week, the warmth will come with some wet and windy weather as well, especially Saturday into Saturday night. We'll return to seasonably cool mid to upper 40s and drier weather Sunday and Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Freezing rain, snow to impact roads tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 1 AM to 9 AM tomorrow. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
KHQ Right Now

Warmer but Very Windy Wednesday Ahead

Tuesday was a nice little break, but our active weather pattern picks back up again on Wednesday. A warm front will move through overnight, which will warm most locations above freezing, and kept any precipitation as mainly rain showers. The one exception to that is north Idaho and northeastern Washington...
ENVIRONMENT
wjhl.com

Clouds increase late with a chance of light rain and snow Wednesday morning followed by sunshine

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. The low will be near 33 degrees. Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning with a chance of light snow and rain showers through 8 a.m. If we see any snowfall accumulations, it will most likely be across our northern counties of southwest Virginia from Wise to Grundy across Russell and Tazewell counties to Wytheville. Some of the higher elevations of northeast Tennessee could also see a dusting to maybe a 1/2 inch of snow. The precipitation ends during the morning with afternoon sunshine. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 48 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a slightly active morning with a few thunderstorms passing through overnight. We’ll see a resurgence of some scattered storms by the late morning and midday across the Panhandle today. Meanwhile, we’re waking up quite foggy! A Dense Fog...
PANAMA CITY, FL
cnyhomepage.com

Light snow Wednesday, looking ahead to unseasonable warmth

Wednesday’s storm will have a minimal impact on CNY. Occasional, light snow is possible with a dusting to an inch or two at most possible. A quick burst of lake effect snow will be possible Wednesday night before the pattern turns quieter for the end of the week. A brief...
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Gray Wednesday With Valley Showers; Mountain Snow

It took a few hours, but the sun broke through the clouds over most of northern California Tuesday afternoon. The low clouds, fog and light rain showers return to the valley Wednesday, with snowy weather in the mountains. The inversion was stubborn much of the day in the Central Valley, but there was some sun and blue sky to be had before sunset. Wednesday will be quite different. We can expect increasing clouds with areas of fog in the valley by morning. Lows will range from the 20s and 30s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be gray and foggy with light valley rain showers and rain turning to snow late in the mountains. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s for all areas.
ENVIRONMENT
wchstv.com

A bit of snow tonight...then a warmup

Two weak systems are tracking near our region tonight into Wednesday morning. One, moving out of the Gulf of Mexico, will scrape by to our south while an upper level system in moving southeast through the Ohio Valley. W. Were these systems stronger and slower moving we could have had...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Snowy Wednesday morning, more snow chances Thursday

Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your Wednesday is getting off to a good start. It's a snowy start out there for many as an area of snow showers moves through parts of Mid-Michigan. This snow will not be an all day occurrence, though. Clouds will actually break up a little bit before sundown this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Windy and warmer for a slushy Wednesday

The pretty white snow blanketing the Inland Northwest is going to start looking a big sad and tired on Wednesday. While we stayed below freezing today in Spokane, a warm front tonight will bring our temperatures into the mid 30s by shortly after midnight. Along with the warmer air, a light wintery mix is possible overnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the northern valleys. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, there will still be some slick spots on the roads in the morning, but conditions will improve through the day. High temperatures are heading into the lower 40s. Wednesday will be a windy day, with gusts up to 45 mph.
SPOKANE, WA
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Light Snow Possible Wednesday

There's been a lot of changes when it comes to Wednesday's "storm", so thank you for sticking with us!. A weak band of snow will develops late tonight into Wednesday morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time for your commute, but it's not looking like any major accumulation is expected as the bulk of the snow trends a little further north. We are talking to a dusting to 1" maybe 2 - if anything at all! A few scattered flakes may develop that afternoon with highs near 35 but again, we will be trending drier and drier as the day progresses with breaks in the clouds overnight.
ENVIRONMENT

