FORECAST: Windy tonight and a chance for snow Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few flurries or snow showers. High: 39. What a difference a day makes. After soaking up some 60-something-degree warmth on Monday, our Tuesday highs remain mired in the 30s, so it felt 20 to 30 degrees colder than it did just 24 hours ago. The cold remains with us for the next few days, with highs remaining in the upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. However, our snow chances for Wednesday, which weren't that exciting to begin with, have fizzled even more. Outside of a few snow showers, mostly in the Poconos, or scattered flurries elsewhere, no real accumulation is expected for most of us. By the end of the week, the cold will start to ease on Friday, followed by our next surge of warmth for the upcoming weekend. That could include record challenging warmth on Saturday as highs slingshot back into the 60s, although like earlier this week, the warmth will come with some wet and windy weather as well, especially Saturday into Saturday night. We'll return to seasonably cool mid to upper 40s and drier weather Sunday and Monday.

