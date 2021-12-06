Bank of the Bluegrass welcomes Cody Miller

The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival is now a THREE-Day indoor event featuring the best in bluegrass, gospel and roots music entertainment. March 24th, 25th & 26th, 2022 – don’t miss Blue Highway, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Appalachian Road Show, High Fidelity, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Larry Stephenson Band, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, The Primitive Quartet, Chosen Road, The Wayfarers, Master of Ceremonies, Blake Williams, and your hosts Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. All at The Roberts Centre, Wilmington, OH, just off I 71, exit 65, centrally located less than an hour from Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton.
