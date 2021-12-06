ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Bank of the Bluegrass welcomes Cody Miller

lanereport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. is pleased to announce Cody Miller has joined their Romany Road...

www.lanereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Shawnee News-Star

Local banks make appointments, welcome new faces

SHAWNEE, OK — First United Bank in Shawnee is excited to announce that they are starting a Chairman’s Club. The Chairman’s Club is social club for new or existing bank customers, age 55 or better that includes social events, learning opportunities, and group travel for members. Along with the social aspect, the Chairman’s Club checking account has many features that are attractive to the account holder.
SHAWNEE, OK
wymt.com

Community college preps for upcoming bluegrass concert

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) are prepping for their annual bluegrass concert. The concert will be held in Hyden on Monday at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass at the HCTC Leslie County Center. It will provide the region a chance to witness the...
HYDEN, KY
businessjournaldaily.com

Premier Bank Welcomes Thake as Branch Manager

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Premier Bank this week announced the addition of Melissa Thake as manager of its Columbiana branch office. Thake brings six years of experience in retail banking. She most recently was a branch manager for a national bank headquartered in Columbus, and twice was recognized for outstanding customer service.
COLUMBIANA, OH
northwestgeorgianews.com

Greater Community Bank welcomes back Dwight Stout

Dwight Stout has returned to Greater Community Bank as senior vice president, lending officer. Stout was a member of the team from the bank’s beginning, in 1996, to 2010 and served as president from 2005 to 2010. Most recently, he was the executive vice president of Mount Vernon Bank in Vidalia.
ROME, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland Concert Series

California, MD— December 9, 2021 — While one venue closes, another one opens the door to welcome a Bluegrass comeback. After a 15-year stint of the American Legion Bluegrass Concert Series, the chapter of that book ends. The decision to end the series that Jay Armsworthy had worked endlessly to establish was when the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville, MD decided not to open their doors for public events.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Junction City Daily Union

Central National Bank welcomes retail field manager

Central National Bank hired a new member of the customer service team in Junction City, Retail Field Manager Laura Thomas. Thomas moved to Junction City 23 years ago, when her father decided to return to his hometown following his service in the Navy. Both of her parents graduated from Junction City High School and were eager to return home to Kansas. Thomas has previous retail banking experience, but most recently worked for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
lanereport.com

Foundation launches to support women in bourbon

The Bourbon Women Association has created a non-profit foundation to fund educational opportunities for women in the industry. The new Bourbon Women Education Foundation will be tasked with raising and dispersing funds for opportunities, such as the Amber Circle training and leadership cohort program. It will also support other educational...
CHARITIES
lanereport.com

Consumer Cellular Inc. to locate in Louisville, create nearly 500 jobs

Cellphone products and services provider will invest $15.5 million in first Kentucky support center. Consumer Cellular Inc., a provider of cellphones, no-contract cellular plans and accessories, announced it will locate its first Kentucky operation in Louisville, creating 486 full-time jobs with a more than $15.5 million investment. Consumer Cellular will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Miller
lanereport.com

Featured Story: Endowments Spike Up in 2021

Colleges and university endowments across the United States posted their strongest annual return on investment in 35 years, according to recent data from the Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service that Bloomberg News reported. The median return before fees was 27% in the 2021 fiscal year ending on June 30. By...
COLLEGES
lanereport.com

Featured Story: Getting a Return on Swelling Savings

Kentucky banks are competing vigorously for commercial customers to grow their finance and lending business to get a return on savings deposits that have flourished in the ongoing pandemic environment. They are courting business clients with technological conveniences and personal services. Traditionally, big national banks have had the upper hand...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Lexington entrepreneurs highlighted in annual ‘Who Got the Money’ survey

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Commerce Lexington Economic Development and the University of Kentucky Office of Technology Commercialization on Monday released new data collected from their annual survey on the area’s entrepreneurial economic impact for the fiscal year on the Who Got the Money? website, whogotthemoney.com. The survey continues to serve as...
LEXINGTON, KY
lmunet.edu

LMU Student Works with Horses in Bluegrass State

(Caption: LMU student Morgan Simpson with a patient at the Park Equine Hospital in Versailles, Kentucky. A thoroughbred gelding, Proud Royal is a retired racehorse owned by Bobbie Jones, one of Simpson’s co-workers.) One Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) student is working toward her goal of being accepted to the LMU...
HARROGATE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass#Universal Banker#International Studies#Kids Leadership Academy
gratefulweb.com

Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival Announces Spring Event

The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival is now a THREE-Day indoor event featuring the best in bluegrass, gospel and roots music entertainment. March 24th, 25th & 26th, 2022 – don’t miss Blue Highway, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Appalachian Road Show, High Fidelity, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Larry Stephenson Band, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, The Primitive Quartet, Chosen Road, The Wayfarers, Master of Ceremonies, Blake Williams, and your hosts Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. All at The Roberts Centre, Wilmington, OH, just off I 71, exit 65, centrally located less than an hour from Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton.
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy