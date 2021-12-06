Bank of the Bluegrass welcomes Cody Miller

SHAWNEE, OK — First United Bank in Shawnee is excited to announce that they are starting a Chairman’s Club. The Chairman’s Club is social club for new or existing bank customers, age 55 or better that includes social events, learning opportunities, and group travel for members. Along with the social aspect, the Chairman’s Club checking account has many features that are attractive to the account holder.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO