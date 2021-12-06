Lets talk about some potential future Astros

I’m still celebrating Tiger history being made on Saturday, last weekend. There were six Triger teams competing and there were six Tiger wins. Hey, let me say that again, Six Tiger teams, six Tiger wins. Sorry, I just like saying that. Here’s the thing, every Tiger basketball team had a game on Saturday. That in itself is a LOT of Tiger hoops. But the best part was those six W’s. Our varsity Tiger boys and Tiger girls were each at tournaments. Our middle school Tigers, both boys and girls seventh and eighth grade teams all had games matched up against Hatch. Every single Tiger team won. Never happened before, six wins in a day, at least as far as I’ve been able to tell.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO