Disney Genie and Genie+ Service Coming to Disneyland Resort on December 8

By Rachel Leishman
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to have the best day at Disneyland with everything built into one easy-to-find spot? Then the Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ might be for you, as the new service will soon be available at Disney's west coast park. Additional to the Disneyland app, the new features make it so users...

collider.com

