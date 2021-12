The Pittsburgh Steelers made quite a few transactions on Tuesday afternoon, and one of them included a player being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. According to the Steelers on Tuesday, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If McCloud winds up missing the Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team might elevate wide receiver Steven Sims as his replacement to return kicks and punts in that contest.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO