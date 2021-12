The president of Iowa Farm Bureau fears inflation is going to wreak havoc on agriculture. Warren County farmer Craig Hill says it’s a major concern. “We think back to the 1970’s (with) energy prices and then, of course, commodity prices always lag a little bit (from) inflationary pressure. But rising interest rates and what that has to do with capital investments and so on.”

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO