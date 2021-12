ATHENS, Ga. -- Jenna Staiti had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Que Morrison added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia eased by North Florida 69-40 on Wednesday. Morrison scored nine points in the first quarter as Georgia jumped out to a 20-5 lead and led by double figures the rest of the way. North Florida was just 2-of-12 shooting in the opening frame. Staiti scored seven points in the second quarter to help build a 38-18 lead at the break.

