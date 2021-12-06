UConn-bound Hall striker Lucas Almeida named to United Soccer Coaches All-America soccer team

Hall's Lucas Almeida (No. 11) was named to the United Soccer Coaches High School All-America team Monday. Steve Smith

Hall High School junior striker Lucas Almeida, who has committed to play soccer at UConn, was named to the United Soccer Coaches High School Boys All-America Team on Monday.

Almeida had 34 goals and eight assists in the regular season for Hall, which lost to eventual state champion Farmington in the Class LL tournament quarterfinals on penalty kicks.

Other state boys players named to the team were Canton’s Spencer Mix, Ledyard’s Nicholas Washington, Weston’s Max Weiss and Stonington’s Samuel Montalto. All are seniors.

Melina Ford, a junior from Mercy, was named to the United Soccer Coaches High School Girls All-America Team, as was Westminster junior Jillian Gregorski. Other state girls players named were Wilton’s Erynn Floyd, Staples’ Gabriela Gonzalez and Mary Lundregan of St. Joseph in Trumbull.

