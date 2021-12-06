ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

UConn-bound Hall striker Lucas Almeida named to United Soccer Coaches All-America soccer team

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5r5U_0dFg9Mel00
Hall's Lucas Almeida (No. 11) was named to the United Soccer Coaches High School All-America team Monday. Steve Smith

Hall High School junior striker Lucas Almeida, who has committed to play soccer at UConn, was named to the United Soccer Coaches High School Boys All-America Team on Monday.

Almeida had 34 goals and eight assists in the regular season for Hall, which lost to eventual state champion Farmington in the Class LL tournament quarterfinals on penalty kicks.

Other state boys players named to the team were Canton’s Spencer Mix, Ledyard’s Nicholas Washington, Weston’s Max Weiss and Stonington’s Samuel Montalto. All are seniors.

Melina Ford, a junior from Mercy, was named to the United Soccer Coaches High School Girls All-America Team, as was Westminster junior Jillian Gregorski. Other state girls players named were Wilton’s Erynn Floyd, Staples’ Gabriela Gonzalez and Mary Lundregan of St. Joseph in Trumbull.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

carthage.edu

United Soccer Coaches Name Mickey Reilly and Colin Iverson to All-Region Team

Adding even more honors to their already successful seasons, Carthage men's soccer student-athletes Mickey Reilly and Colin Iverson were named to the NCAA Division III All-Region Teams by United Soccer Coaches. "These all-region awards are certainly a reflection of Colin and Mickey's abilities, who steadily get better each time they...
KENOSHA, WI
norwichathletics.com

Men’s Soccer: Thongsythavong, Nemeye earn United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Norwich University men's soccer team had two players earn United Soccer Coaches All-Region I honors on Monday evening. Junior forward Joseph Thongsythavong (Salem, Mass.) earned Second Team honors, while senior midfielder Amerle Nemeye (Burlington, Vt.) earned Third Team plaudits. The duo marks the 13th time...
SOCCER
floridagators.com

Kit Loferski is a United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Selection

All-Southeast Region second-team selection by United Soccer Coaches. All-Southeastern Conference second-team selection. Led Florida in goals (5), assists (3) and points (13). Goals and points are collegiate-high season totals. Scored UF's first three goals of season. Second in UF history (Sarah Yohe, 1997) to provide three season opening goals. First...
SOCCER
hometownsource.com

Soccer update: Austin Meyer named to All-State Team

The Argus was informed that Caledonia’s Austin Meyer was named to an All-State team. He was named to the second All-State team, according to the Post Bulletin. Austin Meyer is a senior midfielder for the Warriors. CLASS A. Second team All-State. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Drew Christopherson, sr., attacker. Caledonia: Austin Meyer,...
CALEDONIA, MN
humboldtsports.com

H-DNL names MVPs and all-league teams in soccer

By Ray Hamill — The Humboldt-Del Norte League released its all-league selections in boys and girls soccer on Monday, with seven players receiving MVP honors. In the Big 5, players from both second-placed teams were named outfield MVPs, while the MVP goalkeepers came from the two championship teams. For the...
SOCCER
