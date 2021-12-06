Los Angeles Rams RB Jake Funk honors former Maryland football teammate Jordan McNair with customized cleats

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Jake Funk honored his former Maryland football teammate Jordan McNair with customized cleats during Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign, players around the league are raising awareness for nonprofit organizations and causes on the field during Week 13 and 14 games. This year, more than 900 players around the league will participate and highlight efforts to help make a difference in communities across the country.

Even though Funk is out for the season with a torn hamstring, the former Terp standout took part in the campaign by honoring the Jordan McNair Foundation.

“3 years ago, I lost a beloved friend and teammate who was able to touch so many lives around him,” Funk said in an Instagram post. “For My Cause My Cleats, I decided to team up with [The Jordan McNair Foundation] to ensure that the spirit of Jordan McNair will continue to live on and support the education of heat related illnesses within athletics!”

The Jordan McNair Foundation was established by Tonya Wilson & Martin McNair following the death of their son. The foundation educates student-athletes, parents, and the football community on the signs and symptoms of heatstroke and heat-related illnesses.

Funk was a sophomore at Maryland when McNair died from a heatstroke he suffered during an organized offseason team workout in June 2018.

Funk’s cleats, which were designed by Los Angeles-based designer Miguel Montenegro and artist Sean Vergara, feature Maryland’s red and black colors, McNair’s face, his college No. 79 and “Jordan McNair Foundation” written across the cleat.