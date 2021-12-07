Hospitalized wife recounts Suffern hit-and-run that injured her and husband

A happy holiday celebration ended in horror for a husband and wife in Suffern this weekend.

William Danzi, 71, and Donna Raimondi, 55, were struck by an SUV while leaving Suffern's holiday parade Saturday evening.

Raimondi spoke to News 12 by phone from the hospital. She says she has a bruised face, broken ribs, and small fractures in her shoulder and foot, while her husband is recovering from a bruised hip and shoulder.

Police are searching for a silver-colored Kia SUV. It was traveling south on Orange Avenue when it hit the couple, knocking the wife to the ground.

"We were all just celebrating a really happy time a great time and it turned into a nightmare," says Raimondi.

Police say the driver is a male. The car has New York plates and damage to the front passenger side along with a missing rearview mirror.

The hit-and-run is the second in a matter of weeks in Rockland. The other killed a 75-year-old man in Haverstraw. The driver in the Haverstraw incident is now facing charges.

"Just please turn yourself in. I pray for him or her," says Raimondi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffern police.