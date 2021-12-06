ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Holiday activities planned for New Albany, Jeffersonville

By BROOKE MCAFEE brooke.mcafee@newsandtribune.com
 5 days ago
A new event called Jingle Fest will take place this weekend at Silver Street Park in New Albany. The two-day event will feature indoor ice skating. Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — Upcoming events in New Albany and Jeffersonville will feature festive holiday activities for families this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, the City of New Albany will debut the new Jingle Fest, a holiday event at Silver Street Park featuring ice skating and other activities.

The NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville is also presenting its first NoCo Holiday Market at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Fifth Street.

JINGLE FEST

Kayla Tatgenhorst, events and promotions coordinator for City of New Albany Parks and Recreation, said Jingle Fest will feature an indoor synthetic skating rink, as well as music, interactive crafts and other activities for children and families.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The ice skating rink will be open to 20 people at a time in 45-minute intervals. Reservations are filling up quickly for the ice skating, but walk-ups will also be offered, and people can be placed on a waitlist.

The ice skating costs $5 per 45-minute slot. Children under age 18 must have parental supervision to ice skate.

In addition to ice skating, the event will offer a “Santa Mailbox.” Families can drop off letters to Santa Claus, and if their address is included on the envelope, the children will receive a response.

Santa will be available on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Elsa from the film “Frozen” will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To reserve a spot for up to three skaters, call 812-949-5448.

Tatgenhorst said Jingle Fest will be full of “holiday cheer.”

“I’m pretty sure we will have a good turnout — hopefully we will continue it annually and it will get bigger and bigger every year,” she said.

HOLIDAY MARKET

The Depot in Jeffersonville’s NoCo Arts & Cultural District features repurposed shipping containers covered in murals. News and Tribune file

According to a Monday news release, the NoCo Arts and Cultural District will present the new holiday market from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include 28 local artists selling handmade artisan gifts. The Alcove and Berts Quality Provisions will offer food and drinks, and local musicians will perform throughout the event.

This holiday market will extend throughout the arts district, including the NoCo Arts Center, Maker 13 and the Depot. Preston Arts Center will also be represented at the market.

The event is sponsored by Jack Daniels, Remax First, First Savings Bank, LL&A Interior Design, and the City of Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville, IN
