'Succession', HBO lead the pack for 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Critics Choice Association announced its picks for TVs best in 2021, and HBO’s drama Succession led the pack with eight nominations. Another HBO series, Mare of Easttown earned five, tied with Paramount+’s drama Evil. All told, HBO led the pack with 20 nominations overall, followed by Netflix’s 18....

E! News

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Nominations

Television nominations for the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards are finally here, as the Critics' Choice Association revealed its series nominees on Monday, Dec. 6. Fans are excited to see a few of their favorite shows on the list, including HBO's Succession, which leads this year's TV contenders with eight nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
Rottentomatoes.com

2022 Critics Choice Awards Nominations: Television Nominees Announced

The Critics Choice Association on Monday announced the nominees for its 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards program. Succession scored eight nominations, while Mare of Easttown and Evil each collected five. HBO leads networks with 20 nominations, and Netflix follows with 18. The top titles by number of nominations:. Succession (HBO)...
TV & VIDEOS
awardswatch.com

‘Succession,’ Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Evil,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ lead Critics Choice Television nominations

HBO top network with 20 Nominations, Netflix follows with 18. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the TV category nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards where Succession, Mare of Easttown, Evil, The Good Fight, Only Murders in the Building and more topped the nominations. HBO’s Succession leads...
TV SERIES
Variety

SAG Predictions: TV Cast Ensemble (Drama) – ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Squid Game’?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
TV SERIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
Parade

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards' TV Nominations Are Out! Find Out Who's Up for an Award And How You Can Watch

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the start of awards season! Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards arrived just before Thanksgiving, and fans of entertainment and pop culture will have a slew of ceremonies to enjoy between now and Feb. 8, 2022, when the contenders for next year’s Academy Awards will be revealed. In the meantime, however, are the nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which honor the best in movies and TV every year. While fans will have to wait until Dec. 13 to find out who’s nominated in the movie categories, the TV nominees have just been revealed!
TV & VIDEOS
Roger Ebert

Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Black Cinema & Television to Honor Will Smith, Ruth Negga and More on December 6th

The Critics Choice Association announced today the final list of honorees for it's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, taking place on Monday, December 6th, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “When They See Us”) will include 16 award categories as part of a star-studded night honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and for the first time, television.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

“DUNE,” “CODA,” And “BELFAST” Lead The 5th Annual HCA Film Awards Nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards. “2021 was the year that the world returned to cinemas, and we are absolutely delighted to be highlighting such a wide variety of films,” adds HCA Founder Scott Menzel. “We are looking forward to celebrating a remarkable year in cinema at our awards ceremony on January 8, 2022. While we will have a few more announcements in the weeks leading up to our ceremony, I think I speak on behalf of all the members when I say that we are the most excited about being back together in person celebrating our love of all things film.”
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Hulu Comedy Series ‘PEN15’ to End With Season 2

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle‘s Hulu comedy series PEN15 is set to wrap up with its second season, the final episodes of which land on the streamer on December 3. According to Variety, a Hulu representative stated that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of Season 2.”
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director.
MOVIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Animated ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Diabolical’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed, ‘The Office’ on Freeform, ‘Raised by Wolves’ Trailer, ‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled, New HBO Max ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series, and More!

The Boys is getting another spinoff series at Amazon Prime Video. Diabolical is an animated series which reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. The streamer previously ordered a young adult superhero college based series.
TV SERIES
gazettereview.com

New On HBO Max – December 2021

December is here and that means plenty of content from streaming services such as HBO Max. Den of Geek has posted a full list of the content coming and leaving. Here is that list:. December 1. 12 Strong, 2018 (HBO) 20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO) Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
TV SERIES
Variety

Halle Berry Delivers Moving Speech During Celebration of Black Cinema: ‘Stop Letting Awards Measure Our Worth’

The Critics Choice Association held its fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television during an in-person ceremony on Monday evening at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, which will be the new home to the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 9. Hosted by Emmy winner Niecy Nash, some of the honorees included Jennifer Hudson from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Ruth Negga from “Passing” (Netflix) and the cast of Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix). Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Taraji P. Henson presented Halle Berry with the career achievement award to close the evening out, with Berry delivering a tearful and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite CBS Series Heading to Multiple Streaming Services Following Cancellation

Back in May, CBS cancelled All Rise, the Simone Missick-starring legal drama created by Greg Spottiswood that had run on the network for two seasons. The series ended up being saved by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) where it will return for a 20-episode Season 3, but while fans wait for that third season of the beloved series, they now have two options to binge the first two seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise are now streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu as of December 1st.
TV SERIES
bocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu for December 2021

This month, Neo is back, Lucy and Desi are in trouble, and Oscar favorites arrive from Italy and the U.S. As we mentioned in our Week Ahead column a couple of weeks ago in advance of its limited theatrical release, “The Power of the Dog” is receiving much Oscar buzz, and should catapult to the top of your “must watch” list, even if you’re not the keenest fan of westerns. Director Jane Campion’s first film in 12 years is a gritty, lived-in drama set in 1920s Montana, where a feared local rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch, in one of his most acclaimed performances to date) spars with his meeker brother (Jesse Plemons) after the latter brings a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son into the family. Tensions flare in this psychological, subtly feminist spin on the male-dominated western, significantly directed by the second woman to ever earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for “The Piano.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry, Barry Jenkins Feted at Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

On Monday, the Critics Choice Association hosted its fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, an evening honoring Black images on screen and the diverse community of talent that brings them to life. The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel was abuzz with culturally specific stories and references; the evening’s host, Niecy Nash, welcomed the audience to a night of “melanin excellence” before promising to move the event along swiftly. Tracee Ellis Ross was the first to introduce her on-screen husband Anthony Anderson, who received the Producer Award for his work on the trilogy of ‘-ish’ shows: Black-ish, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. Anderson spoke extemporaneously,...
MOVIES

