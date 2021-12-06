PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.97.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO