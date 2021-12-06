ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course....

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

aithority.com

Akeneo Named BigCommerce Preferred Global Technology Partner For Product Experience Management (PXM)

Akeneo PIM helps fast-growing businesses sell more, better, and faster via native integration within BigCommerce. Akeneo, a global leader in product experience management (PXM), announced its selection as a BigCommerce Preferred Global Technology Partner. The move will provide over 60,000 BigCommerce customers with seamless access to Akeneo’s award-winning product information management (PIM) solution, enabling them to deliver compelling product experiences and unlock multi-channel growth.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

PPG Launches Expanded Automotive OEM Clearcoat Production in Germany

ERLENBACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the start-up of expanded automotive OEM clearcoat production at its facility in Erlenbach, Germany. The €3 million project nearly doubles the site’s capacity for premium clearcoats and uses advanced manufacturing technology to improve operational efficiency, sustainability and flexibility compared to conventional processes.
BUSINESS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Focus Advisors: Conflicting Forces Impacting Collision Repair

Focus Advisors, a full-service FINRA-registered M&A advisory firm serving collision industry entrepreneurs, has released year-end analysis of the collision repair industry that uses a famous quote from Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities”: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”. While repair demand has...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Software Firm GitLab CFO Discusses First Earnings Report Since IPO

GitLab CFO Brian Robins joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the single platform software development app's first earnings report since going public in October. The company frames itself as a one-stop-shop for businesses to transition into software development to manage in-network chat, video conferencing, and meeting scheduling among other applications. GitLab saw Q3 revenue jump 58 percent and was able to add a number of new customers since its IPO.
TECHNOLOGY
bodyshopbusiness.com

The 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile

It’s here! The 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile presented by Lombard Equipment is your guide to all the stats and figures you’ve ever wanted to know about the collision repair industry. The research team at Babcox Media surveyed hundreds of collision repairers on everything from personnel to operations to insurer...
ECONOMY
bothell-reporter.com

Certified Agile Transformation Professional Accredited Course (CATP Certification)

The economy is getting more dynamic every day, so you need to keep your skills updated, or you might get left behind in the job market. Agile coaching is one of the strongest new tendencies right now. A new course called Agile Transformation Professional Certification (CATP) is currently offering you a way to learn this technique.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Economy
etfdailynews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.97.
MARKETS
pymnts

60% of US and UK Businesses Face Cross-Border Payment Fraud

With professionals around the globe working from home during the pandemic, and many using their home networks and personal devices to conduct business, many have struggled to rebuild their cybersecurity infrastructures from scratch, and have scrambled to figure out how to protect their organizations’ data. Bad actors have taken...
ECONOMY
himss.org

Be part of the global health transformation.

HIMSS Student Membership is designed for individuals engaged in formal study of healthcare information and management systems, as defined by HIMSS Board policies. Student members get all the benefits of Regular Membership at a discounted price. Student Members receive member pricing on conferences, webinars, publications and the HIMSS eLearning Academy,...
EDUCATION

