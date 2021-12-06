ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Declares December Christmas Tree Month

983thecoast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer has declared this month as Michigan Christmas Tree Month. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development spokesperson Jennifer Holton says Michigan ranks third in the country for...

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
983thecoast.com

Whitmer Seeks Emergency COVID Testing Funds

From the Associated Press — Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is asking lawmakers to quickly allocate $300 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to support COVID-19 testing at schools amid a fourth surge of infections in Michigan. The money was included in the relief law approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in March. It is set to expire next summer and is part of a.
PUBLIC HEALTH
krcgtv.com

Trees delivered to Governor's Mansion

The Christmas trees for the Governor's Mansion were delivered Monday morning. The tree for the lawn came from a family in Columbia. The 30-foot Norway spruce, weighing 4,000 pounds, was donated by Steve and Carla Lielbe. The Lielbe's donated the tree because it was getting too big for their yard.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree arrives; lighting ceremony scheduled for Friday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Governor's Mansion just received it's main Christmas tree for the year Monday morning. The 30 foot-tall Norway Spruce was donated by a couple in Columbia who said the tree had grown too big for their front yard. This Christmas tree will be displayed on the mansion's lawn while a 20 The post Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree arrives; lighting ceremony scheduled for Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
nbc25news.com

Michigan celebrates Christmas tree industry during Christmas Tree Month

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- December has been proclaimed as Michigan Christmas Tree Month to recognize the vital economic, environmental, and social benefits of the state's Christmas tree industry. Michigan currently ranks third in the nation for the number of Christmas trees harvested. Annually, the state's Christmas tree farms supply about two...
MICHIGAN STATE
cityofdavis.org

Christmas Tree Recycling Tips

If your holiday celebration included a cut Christmas tree, here’s what you can do with it after the holidays. Before you determine how best to discard your tree, don’t forget to remove the lights, ornaments, any tinsel and the tree stand (even if it’s made of wood!). Place your tree...
DAVIS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
nbc25news.com

Christmas trees will be more expensive this holiday season

WASHINGTON (TND) — One of the symbols of the holiday season, Christmas trees, are more expensive this year. Prices for both real and fake trees are expected to climb. Shoppers will likely pay roughly 5-10% more for a real tree compared to last year, according to a spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association who spoke with The New York Times.
GAS PRICE
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: A brief history of Christmas trees

The history of Christmas trees can be loosely traced to ancient Rome and Egypt and was brought to North America during colonial times. Today, Christmas trees are grown and sold seasonally in all 50 states, but long before the birth of Christ and the Christmas tradition, evergreens have held a special meaning for people during the winter months.
GERMANY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Real Christmas Tree? Real Expensive/ Artificial? Stuck in Transit

If you haven't heard already, you can add Christmas trees to the growing list of things with skyrocketing prices, all blames on shortages. The Tannenbaum-tag-shock obviously doesn't have to do with shipments from China stuck on a boat off the coast of California, as far as the real-variety is concerned. Newsday reports there are several factors driving up the cost. A notable driver of the high-cost of conifers is the over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Economy#Governor Of Michigan#Scotch
KICK AM 1530

The Great Debate A Real Christmas Tree vs. Fake Tree

I love everything about Christmas with the exception of one thing: REAL Christmas trees. My big, beautiful fake tree was up before Thanksgiving and I love it. I just don't understand why anyone would want to deal with a real tree. I don't get it at all. Getting them in the house and in the stand is a huge pain and creates a huge mess. You have to make sure there is enough water every day. And when it's all over with, you have to figure out a way to get rid of it. Plus, they're a major fire hazard.
LIFESTYLE
KTVU FOX 2

How to safely hang Christmas lights on your house, tree

Putting up a festive display of lights is an annual tradition for many during the holiday season, which can include stringing lights across the outside of a home and adding a dazzling display to a Christmas tree. But if not done safely, adding lights across a roof and inside a...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sent-trib.com

O Christmas tree: How to select the right one

Selecting a fresh cut Christmas tree has become the highlight of the holiday season for many families. Spending the day at your favorite cut-your-own Christmas tree farm or shopping at a Christmas tree sales lot creates memories for families that last a lifetime. Selecting a Christmas tree takes some planning....
HOME & GARDEN
treescharlotte.org

December Tree of the Month: American Holly

The American Holly is a winter favorite, that’s why it has been chosen as our December tree of the month! The American holly is a dense evergreen that sustains wildlife in the winter. With distinct points on its leaves and bright red berries, the holly is engraved in our memories of winter and the holidays. It is very durable in cold climates but struggles with poorly drained areas, dry windy conditions and over exposed sunlight. These conditions make low temperature areas their ideal place.
GARDENING
The News-Messenger

Today is: National Christmas Tree Day

The Christmas tree, a prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, is the focus of today's holiday. The day is often celebrated by acquiring, putting up, and decorating a Christmas tree. Although the choice to put National Christmas Tree Day on Dec. 8 was made by the day's creator, Jace Shoemaker-Galloway, the date does have some other connections to the Christmas tree. Today also happens to be Immaculate Conception Day, a Catholic holiday on which celebrants in some countries put up Christmas trees. Dec. 8 is also around the time of the year that the lighting of the National Christmas Tree takes place. In the past, some tree farmers have also held a National Christmas Tree Day on the date as well.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy