Governor Declares December Christmas Tree Month

I love everything about Christmas with the exception of one thing: REAL Christmas trees. My big, beautiful fake tree was up before Thanksgiving and I love it. I just don't understand why anyone would want to deal with a real tree. I don't get it at all. Getting them in the house and in the stand is a huge pain and creates a huge mess. You have to make sure there is enough water every day. And when it's all over with, you have to figure out a way to get rid of it. Plus, they're a major fire hazard.

