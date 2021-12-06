CATO Institute: Minnesota 38th freest U.S. state

FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday announced that pre-fair discount admission tickets for the 2022 fair are now on sale. The pre-fair discount price is $13 and tickets are available via print-at-home or mobile download delivery options. Fairgoers can also get a paper ticket mailed to them for an additional fee. Tickets for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair are on sale now! 🎟️ Get yours (and a few for stocking stuffers 🎅): https://t.co/bvfqHQ7Ib0 pic.twitter.com/bXPplauXDO — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) December 1, 2021 There is a limit of 12 tickets per order. Click here for more information. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state fair was canceled in 2020 and returned this year, with about 150 vendors skipping out on the fair due to the continued pandemic and staffing shortages. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota 47-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head In St. Paul Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver 5 California Residents Infected with Omicron After Wisconsin Wedding

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO