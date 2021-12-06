ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CATO Institute: Minnesota 38th freest U.S. state

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Minnesota placed #38 nationwide in CATO Institute’s 2021 Freedom in the 50 States: An Index of Personal and Economic Freedom report, which is based on 2019 policies. The rankings use 230 policy variables to rank states on how their policies promote freedom in fiscal, regulatory...

