The Omicron variant of coronavirus appears to be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain, Boris Johnson told ministers, as the UK reported its highest weekly number of new Covid-19 cases since January.A total of 336,893 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the past seven days, including 45,691 on Tuesday, Government figures show – the highest since the week to January 16.Official figures also showed 101 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK, taking the total to 437.#OmicronVariant latest information101 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO