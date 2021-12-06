ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaun Murphy narrowly avoids upset against Ng On Yee at Scottish Open

By Mark Staniforth
 1 day ago

Shaun Murphy narrowly avoided another upset as he edged past three-time women’s world champion Ng On Yee in the opening round of the Scottish Open in Llandudno.

Murphy trailed 3-1 in their best-of-seven encounter and looked set to become the first member of the men’s top 10 to lose to a female opponent in a ranking event.

His struggle came 10 days after he was dumped out of the UK Championship by Si Jiahui – prompting his hotly-contested claim that amateurs should not be allowed to compete in professional tournaments.

On Yee, handed a two-year tour card alongside Reanne Evans earlier this year, had opened with a break of 61, and a 60 clearance to black in the third frame took her to the brink of a famous win.

But after clawing back level, Murphy summoned a century in the decider.

Earlier Ronnie O’ Sullivan shrugged off a slow start to ease into the next round.

O’Sullivan looked on the verge of falling 3-2 behind against fellow veteran Dominic Dale before he clicked into gear with breaks of 77 and 132 to secure a 4-2 win.

O’Sullivan, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, told Eurosport: “It’s like a nine to five job now – you turn up, you try to win your first match to get your expenses paid, and you’re happy.”

The Chinese success continued as Masters champion Yan Bingtao beat Zak Surety 4-0 while Pang Junxu also whitewashed former world finalist Barry Hawkins.

World number one Mark Selby fired two centuries and three more breaks over 50 as he eased to a 4-1 win over Sean Maddocks, while Judd Trump whitewashed Robert Milkins.

SkySports

Shaun Murphy unhappy about amateurs competing in UK Open after defeat to Si Jiahui

Shaun Murphy said amateurs should not be allowed to play in professional snooker tournaments after he lost in the first round of the UK championship to 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The 39-year-old, who was UK champions in 2008 and runner-up in the World Championship this year, fought back from 5-1 down to level the match but lost the deciding frame to the Chinese amateur.
SPORTS
The Independent

Mark Selby and Mark Williams ‘stand by’ Shaun Murphy’s criticism of amateur participation

Mark Selby and Mark Williams said they “stand by” Shaun Murphy’s criticism over allowing amateurs to compete in professional snooker events. After suffering a shock first-round defeat against China’s Si Jiahui at the UK Championship, Murphy claimed he felt “extremely hard done by that I have lost to someone who shouldn’t even be in the building”. Murphy’s interview was criticised on social media, with many quick to point out that the 39-year-old had once attempted to qualify for golf’s British Open as an amateur himself. However, four-time world champion Selby said: “I think a lot of players agree with him....
SPORTS
The Independent

Snooker chiefs hit back at Shaun Murphy over amateur players rant

World Snooker chiefs have dismissed Shaun Murphy’s claims that Chinese teenager Si Jiahui should not have been given the chance to score a famous UK Championship upset over the 2008 winner on Tuesday night.Murphy, a former world champion who has banked over £4million in career prize money, was bundled out of the event at the first-round stage by 19-year-old Si, who is playing as an amateur after dropping off the tour at the end of last year.Afterwards the 39-year-old launched an extraordinary tirade against World Snooker Tour for allowing players like Si to compete via the ‘top-up’ system, in which...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘It’s not fair’: Shaun Murphy bemoans amateur participation after shock first-round defeat

Shaun Murphy claimed “amateurs should not be allowed in professional tournaments” after suffering a shock first-round defeat against teenager Si Jiahui at the UK Championship. Murphy trailed 5-1 against Chinese amateur Si and, although the 2008 champion mounted a comeback to tie the match at 5-5, the 19-year-old held his nerve and closed out victory in York. “I am going to sound like a grumpy old man but that young man shouldn’t be in the tournament,” Murphy said afterwards. “It is not fair, it is not right.”Si was the top-ranked amateur in the 128-man tournament but Murphy, who lost in...
SPORTS
#Scottish Open#Chinese
BBC

UK Championship: Snooker boss says Shaun Murphy row 'great' for the sport

Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November - 5 December Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson says the manner of Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy's first-round UK Championship exits to amateurs has been "great" for snooker.
SPORTS
Telegraph

Snooker star Shaun Murphy demands amateur ban after defeat by... an amateur

Shaun Murphy, the former snooker world champion, produced a remarkable rant following his UK Championship first-round exit on Monday, moaning "it is not fair" for his amateur vanquisher to play in professional tournaments... two years after Murphy tried to qualify for golf’s Open Championship as an amateur. Murphy, a beaten...
SPORTS
The Independent

