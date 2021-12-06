Murphy called to Providence of AHL from Fort Wayne

Columbia City announced the five members of the 2022 Columbia City High School Athletic Hall of Fame class. The new class will be recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game against West Noble on Feb. 12. The new members include Karma Geyer (Class of 1990, cross country and track and field), Stephanie (Smith) Reed (2006, soccer, basketball, softball), Haley Richter (2010, swimming) and Doug Sheckler (2004, basketball). The class also includes Geoff Penrod, who served as athletic director from 1976-2016 and held numerous positions with the IHSAA.
