Murphy called to Providence of AHL from Fort Wayne

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington’s third and final shootout goal to give the Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington, which improved 2-0-1 during a four-game homestand. Alex Ovechkin added his 20th and 21st assists for the Capitals, then joined Daniel Sprong in scoring during the shootout. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves, including the only one required by either goaltender in overtime. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images) Sonny...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO