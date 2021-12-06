A Masterpiece Season for Baylor Football and Coach Dave Aranda

Dave Aranda answered questions Monday morning about Baylor's upcoming rematch with Oklahoma State for the conference title. It's good to see you guys. Reviewing the tape, I think defensively is a good example, you went from one week playing our best game to a week later playing our worst. Offensively you look at it and you see opportunities, possibilities, and whether it's lack of effort, lack of execution, things that we could control. Unfortunate. A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from for sure. Ttoday is going to be really diving into all that and trying to get lessons that hit home so we don't have to revisit those lessons. Looking forward to this next week. The opportunity to play in this, I think credit goes to a bunch of folks. I think of our seniors, I think of the overall team buy in, I think of the staff, and their cohesion and their belief. I go back to those December, January meetings where things were maybe unclear to see kind of how this was all gonna play out. And so the belief and the connection that was forged then, I think is way special. Great opponent, so much respect for Coach Gundy, and that team. Very talented. They play with an edge. They play as a team. You could see the connection with them. You could see the culture there. On both sides of it, I think athletically and team wise, they're elite. What a great challenge for us.

