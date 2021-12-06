ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Masterpiece Season for Baylor Football and Coach Dave Aranda

By Richard Justice
Texas Monthly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the stomach-churning conclusion, with all hell breaking loose around him—assistant coaches leaping deliriously into the air, players screaming their heads off, fans from both teams trying to wrap their minds around what they’d just seen—Baylor head coach Dave Aranda simply stood on the sideline, his arms folded and his focus...

dallassun.com

Reports: Baylor working on new deal for Dave Aranda

Baylor is working on a new contract for head football coach Dave Aranda, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Aranda's name has been linked to multiple job openings following his success this season with the Bears (9-2), who are No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Dave Aranda doesn't plan to leave Baylor: 'I love it here'

Dave Aranda’s stance on leaving Baylor is becoming clear. Aranda is in his second season as Baylor’s head coach and has the Bears at 9-2. That’s a major turnaround from their 2-7 record a season ago. Thanks to his success this year, buttressed by the way his defense shut down...
Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Baylor HC Dave Aranda, Iowa State HC Matt Campbell among finalists for LSU job

The Advocate and other outlets are reporting that Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell are finalists alongside Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Bill Napier for the LSU Tigers job, replacing Ed Oregeron. Aranda, as you might remember, was defensive coordinator at LSU during their 2019 championship run.
Transcript: Dave Aranda Previews the Big 12 Championship Game

Dave Aranda answered questions Monday morning about Baylor's upcoming rematch with Oklahoma State for the conference title. It's good to see you guys. Reviewing the tape, I think defensively is a good example, you went from one week playing our best game to a week later playing our worst. Offensively you look at it and you see opportunities, possibilities, and whether it's lack of effort, lack of execution, things that we could control. Unfortunate. A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from for sure. Ttoday is going to be really diving into all that and trying to get lessons that hit home so we don't have to revisit those lessons. Looking forward to this next week. The opportunity to play in this, I think credit goes to a bunch of folks. I think of our seniors, I think of the overall team buy in, I think of the staff, and their cohesion and their belief. I go back to those December, January meetings where things were maybe unclear to see kind of how this was all gonna play out. And so the belief and the connection that was forged then, I think is way special. Great opponent, so much respect for Coach Gundy, and that team. Very talented. They play with an edge. They play as a team. You could see the connection with them. You could see the culture there. On both sides of it, I think athletically and team wise, they're elite. What a great challenge for us.
Dave Aranda Named National Coach of the Year Finalist

DALLAS – Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda has been named a finalist for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, as announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl. A record 13 finalists were named candidates for the...
Dave Aranda provides update on Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon

Baylor is dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon. Bohanon missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, leaving Blake Shapen to start at quarterback. With the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State coming up on Saturday, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has updated Bohanon’s status. According to...
First glance at Oregon's coaching candidates: Dave Aranda

Maybe this one is a long shot. Aranda is coming off a sensational year at Baylor, and it's been reported that he and the school are working on a new contract. Baylor will undoubtedly do everything in its power to retain him, and Oregon should do everything in its power to try to pry him away.
