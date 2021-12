NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Los Angeles Times reporter Liam Dillon about the continued displacement of Black and Latino communities due to U.S. freeway expansions. In recent days, President Biden has been on the road touting his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package - in it, more than $100 billion for repairing highways, roads and other projects. For many growing cities, that could mean expanding freeways, building more lanes and possibly adding to a troubling and ongoing history of American cities plowing mostly Black and Latino neighborhoods to build freeways. Here's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaking with the Sacramento Press Club this past week.

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO