ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man steals equipment from Memphis middle school, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6ADz_0dFg6qIu00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the suspect who allegedly broke into Grandview Heights Middle School over the weekend and stole several items.

The Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at the school located at 2342 Clifton Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Police said a man “made entry into the school and stole several items.”

Police said the man had a thin build and wore a gray shirt and blue jeans.

MPD released surveillance video of the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

phill23
1d ago

now ,he could be at Amazon moving those same boxes around ,and getting pay, but no!!!! this is what he rather be doing taking something that don't belong too him.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Crime Stoppers#Mpd#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Opening statements begin in trial over Daunte Wright killing

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Opening statements began Wednesday at the manslaughter trial of the Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. Jurors will be presented starkly different views of officer Kim Potter, who pulled her handgun instead of her Taser in what the defense will claim was an innocent mistake. The prosecution opened its case by portraying her as a veteran cop who had undergone extensive training that warned about such a mix-up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy