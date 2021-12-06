Man steals equipment from Memphis middle school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the suspect who allegedly broke into Grandview Heights Middle School over the weekend and stole several items.

The Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at the school located at 2342 Clifton Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Police said a man “made entry into the school and stole several items.”

Police said the man had a thin build and wore a gray shirt and blue jeans.

MPD released surveillance video of the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

©2021 Cox Media Group