ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Tesla Is Replacing Faulty Autopilot Cameras in Some Cars, Internal Documents Say

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is replacing repeater cameras in some Model S, X and 3 vehicles made in the US because of faulty circuit boards inside, according to internal correspondence seen by CNBC. While the company has not yet issued a recall, it has authorized service employees to replace the faulty cameras...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
insideevs.com

Watch How Electric Car Drivers 'Steal' Charging Opportunities

Here is an example of something that appears to happen more often that we thought it would, as EV drivers were supposed to have some EV etiquette. It occurred at an ordinary charging station with AC Level 2 charging points in the U.S. (date unknown). According to Wham Baam Dangercam's video, a Tesla car was actively charging, while another EV driver appeared and decided to disconnect it.
CARS
NBC Connecticut

CT Crash Involving Tesla Autopilot Part of Larger Investigation

When you see emergency lights flashing, the rule of the road is to move over. Now a federal investigation is focused on why some vehicles using Automated Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) did just the opposite. One of the crashes included in the investigation happened in Connecticut. The incident on December...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

Tesla launches the Cyberquad, an electric car for children

Production of Tesla 's Cybertruck has been delayed until 2022, leaving its customers on hold. But in the meantime, the company brought out the Cyberwhistle , a whistle inspired by the vehicle, and now announced the sale of the Cyberquad , an ATV for kids. Lee: Tesla announces the launch...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
CleanTechnica

Teslas & Other Electric Cars Take Switzerland By Storm

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Whenever I travel from the US to Europe, I’m struck by the very different mix of cars on the road. In Switzerland, German and French brands dominate, and many models that are mainstays in the States are rare birds or non-existent here. Pickup trucks are rarely seen, except in the vicinity of farms.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Mobile App Is As Reliable As Its Cars

As the weekend started, social media was flooded with reports that Tesla owners couldn't get into their cars using the app. The problem was first reported in the USA and Canada at around 5 PM EST. Approximately 500 customers said that they could not access their vehicles, showing them a 500 server error. The cause of the problem was an app server outage. Elon Musk responded to specific tweets, stating that Tesla was looking into the situation.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Update to Tesla app suggests Tesla car-sharing network is getting closer

An analysis of a recent update to the Tesla app suggests Tesla is getting ready to enable car sharing for their vehicles. Version 4.3.1 of the app includes new text strings related to:. Sharing your Tesla vehicle with others. Asset for vehicle sharing. Endpoints related to vehicle sharing. Ultimately Tesla...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Owners#Internal Communications#Cnbc#Canadian
enplugged.com

Why Choose A Tesla Electric Car?

If you are looking for an environmentally friendly option for your new vehicle, then the chances are that you will be considering purchasing an electric car. An electric car is not only better for the environment, but will also save you thousands of dollars each year that you would otherwise be spending on gasoline and other general motor expenses, making an electric car a wise purchase all round.
CARS
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pushed Autopilot Over Tesla Engineers’ Objections, Report Says

Elon Musk “pushed” Tesla’s self-driving technology and “repeatedly misled buyers about the services’ abilities,” an investigation in The New York Times alleges. The article says that Musk brushed aside concerns from Tesla engineers about only using cameras instead of combining cameras, radar, and the radar-like technology lidar, and that Musk “repeatedly told members of the Autopilot team that humans could drive with only two eyes and that this meant cars should be able to drive with cameras alone.” The article also says that during filming of a promotional video for Autopilot 2.0, “the car hit a roadside barrier on Tesla property while using Autopilot and had to be repaired.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are investigating Tesla “after at least 12 accidents in which Teslas using Autopilot drove into parked fire trucks, police cars and other emergency vehicles, killing one person and injuring 17 others,” The New York Times says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
electrek.co

Tesla enables in-car purchases and subscriptions

Tesla has started to enable in-car purchases and subscriptions in its latest software updates. Owners can buy a “Premium Connectivity” straight from their center console inside Tesla vehicles. Over the years, Tesla has started to find opportunities to sell upgrades to its owners by unlocking software features inside its vehicles.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla is integrating car sharing in its app, hinting at ‘Tesla Network’

Tesla is working on integrating vehicle sharing into its app, which could be a step further toward the long-awaited “Tesla Network” launch. CEO Elon Musk said that one of the core goals of the design of the Model 3 (and Model Y later) was to build the electric car around self-driving and car-sharing/ride-sharing capability.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
CleanTechnica

Tesla: 1 Crash Per 4.41 Million Miles Traveled On Autopilot

In light of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to Kim Paquette about how safe Tesla vehicles are, I wanted to share a quick comparison between Tesla’s data and overall auto accident data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. We have not reported on the latest safety update from the company.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
motor1.com

Tesla Plaid brakes catch on fire after several stops from 100 mph

The Tesla Model S Plaid is unmatched among volume production cars when it comes to acceleration, but not the same thing can be said about its braking system. Now, don’t get us wrong, the stock brakes work fine under normal driving conditions, but when performance driving is involved, they tend to experience fading. So how much is too much for the Model S Plaid’s brakes?
CARS
Jalopnik

The Car Used In Tesla's Promo Video For Autopilot Hit A Barrier During Filming According To A New York Times Story

This detail really sticks with me because it’s a video that Tesla has had on their site since 2016, and was released to coincide with Telsa’s announcement that their cars have all the hardware needed for full self-driving, even though this proved not to be true even by Tesla themselves, who had to upgrade the FSD computers in cars for newer versions of their FSD software.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Tesla whistleblowers say CEO Elon Musk mislead buyers and undermined safety with Autopilot driving system that's been blamed for fatal crashes

Whistleblowers at Tesla say chief executive Elon Musk misled buyers and undermined safety with an Autopilot driving system that was previously blamed for fatal crashes. The former workers have come forward with damning allegations that the world's second richest man contributed to the risks posed by the Autopilot system deaths because of Musk's desire to use only cameras and ditch sensors.
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says 'Cool Stuff' Coming In Tesla Holiday Update: Here Are Some Ideas

For a few years around the holidays, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has released an update that adds exciting new features to its vehicles. The 2019 holiday update included new visualizations showing stop signs and traffic lights. The 2020 holiday update added the "boombox" feature allowing owners to play any sound they wish on the external pedestrian warning speaker.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy