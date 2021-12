Jaguars RB James Robinson said he believes he was benched due to a fumble vs. Los Angeles as opposed to resting due to injury as the coaching staff claims. “I would say so,” Robinson said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, like I said last week, I mean, that (fumbles) can’t happen. When it happens and you’re out for that long, you gotta feel that way. I was just waiting my chance to get back in the game, didn’t really come until the third quarter.”

