Leon Siotis appointed as SpringServe’s Head of International. SpringServe records 140% growth in publisher revenue in international markets in first three quarters of 2021. SpringServe, the leading independent ad serving platform, announced today the appointment of Leon Siotis as Head of International. Leon was formerly the President of EMEA at SpotX. In this role, Leon will spearhead SpringServe’s efforts outside of the US, working to ensure global publishers have access to the right technology to keep pace with the acceleration in CTV and online video (OLV) ad spend growth. The news follows SpringServe’s acquisition by Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, earlier this year.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO