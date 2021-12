The Biden administration will return the land of a Texas family after seizing the property earlier this year for border wall construction, according to a Tuesday court filing. Since 2018, the Cavazos family had been fighting to keep their 6.5 acres of property located along the US-Mexico border from being taken for wall construction. But in April, a federal judge ruled the federal government could take “immediate possession” of the land, delivering a blow to the family who thought the case would be dropped under the Biden administration.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO