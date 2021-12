Available only on 7″ this side of the year, Spoon have shared a new cut from Lucifer on the Sofa (out Feb 11) titled “Wild.” The new single is available exclusively at participating independent record stores. Find a local record store HERE. If you purchase the 7” at either Austin’s Waterloo or End of an Ear shops, check inside the record sleeve — a few lucky buyers will win a *golden ticket* to Spoon’s New Year’s Eve show in Austin at the Moody Theater.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO