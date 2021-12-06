ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond police conducting death investigation after man found on Clarkson Road

By Amelia Heymann
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is conducting a death investigation after they found a man dead on Clarkson Road Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road at 1:05 p.m. on Nov. 6, for a report of a person down.

When officers arrived they found a man down and unresponsive with injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call all Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. You can also use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

Richmond Police investigating shooting in the city's southside that injured one man

