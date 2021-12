A restaurant specializing in cheesy comfort food is headed to Sacramento, with plans in the works to open an I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise location Downtown in mid-2022. I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Franchisee Amritpal Saini said aside the from the restaurant's comfort food staples, the menu also includes gluten-free and vegan options.

