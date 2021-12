The New Jersey Department of Health will hold a public hearing later this month on the potential 49 percent sale of the Bayonne Medical Center to BMC Hospital LLC. The hearing will be hosted at the Bayonne Public Library, located at 697 Avenue C, with a steam also being hosted on Microsoft Teams on December 14th at 6 p.m., the NJ DOH published on their website.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO