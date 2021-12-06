ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca, NE

Girls Basketball: Ponca Runs Past Wayne 52-27

Yankton Daily Press
 1 day ago

PONCA, Neb. — Ponca had two players in double figures to lead the Indians to...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Wayne, NE
City
Wakefield, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponca Runs#Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy