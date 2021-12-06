VCU Health System opens $384 million outpatient building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University officially opened the doors Monday on it’s newly minted Adult Outpatient Pavilion.

Standing on Leigh St. between 10th Street and 11th Street in downtown Richmond, the 17-story, 615,000-square foot facility is the largest building in the academic health system.

VCU Health System said in a release that the pavilion will consolidate 26 outpatient specialties including neurology, urology, oncology, dermatology, orthopedics and OB/GYN, all under one roof.

“The Adult Outpatient Pavilion is a pivotal chapter in our mission to make world class health care accessible for all,” said President of VCU and VCU Health System Michael Rao.

The building is expected to serve about 200,000 patients annually, and intends to expand services over time.

“The Adult Outpatient Pavilion ushers in a new era of patient-centered care for VCU Health,” said Senior Vice President for Health Sciences at VCU, and CEO for VCU Health System Dr. Art Kellermann.

The Massey Cancer Center said it will now offer the majority of it’s cancer care and related outpatient services in the new facility.

According to the release , cancer patients are typically treated in windowless basements to better contain radiation, but with the “unique” architecture and design within the building, radiation therapy will now have the ability to take place aboveground.

Large windows and “vibrant” paintings adorn the waiting areas of the facility, contributing to what VCU Massey Cancer Center Advisory Board member and cancer patient, Rudene Mercer Haynes calls, “a brighter outlook for patients.”

The pavilion will also offer new technology such as an MRI-guided linear accelerator (MRI-LINAC), a machine able to target cancerous cells with pinpoint accuracy. This machine is the only one of its kind on the East Coast between Pennsylvania and Florida.

