Lael Brainard has been a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) since June 2014, chosen by President Barack Obama to fill an unexpired term that ends on Jan. 31, 2026. She had been mentioned as a possible pick by President Joe Biden to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair, with particular backing from the left wing of the Democratic Party.

