Seven weeks after falling to 2-4, the New England Patriots are now in the drivers seat in the AFC East. Holding a half game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the division standing, this Monday night matchup will have some serious implications on the outcome of the division. Each team currently has a 50% chance to take home the east’s crown, with a win on Monday Night Football, the Patriots could improve those odds tremendously. Here is how you can follow along on their quest to do so.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO