Visit Donner And Blitzen This Holiday Season At Arizona’s Very Own Reindeer Farm

When Santa’s reindeer aren’t too busy pulling his sleigh, they like to hang out at Grand Canyon Deer Farm. A reindeer farm right here in Arizona, this Route 66 roadside attraction is wholesome holiday fun for the whole family. You might even see the man in the red suit himself if you’re lucky!

This holiday season, head to the Grand Canyon Deer Farm in Williams to see if reindeer really know how to fly.

Located just off historic Route 66, the 10-acre farm and petting zoo is especially magical at Christmastime.

You can get up close and personal with a herd of actual reindeer! When their fur is covered in a dusting of snow, kids one to 92 can't help but feel enchanted.

Santa has been known to make regular appearances throughout December, so bring a camera to pose the kids for photos!

This little girl was skeptical, but after feeling his beard, she knew he was the real deal.

Reindeer aren't the only animals on the farm - you can pet and feed several other deer species, camels, goats, and many more four-legged friends.

Address: 6769 Deer Farm Road, Williams, AZ 86046.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily from October 16 through March 15, and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily from March 16 through October 15.

Visit the farm’s website or Facebook page for more information, including pricing and a full list of animals.

Have you ever been to the Grand Canyon Deer Farm? If so, did you pet any reindeer? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section! For more Route 66 fun in Arizona, check out our previous article: Covered In Route 66 Memorabilia, Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Is A Quirky Spot In Arizona You’ll Never Want To Leave .

