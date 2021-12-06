ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Visit Donner And Blitzen This Holiday Season At Arizona’s Very Own Reindeer Farm

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 5 days ago

When Santa’s reindeer aren’t too busy pulling his sleigh, they like to hang out at Grand Canyon Deer Farm. A reindeer farm right here in Arizona, this Route 66 roadside attraction is wholesome holiday fun for the whole family. You might even see the man in the red suit himself if you’re lucky!

This holiday season, head to the Grand Canyon Deer Farm in Williams to see if reindeer really know how to fly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ybnr2_0dFg3xf200
TripAdvisor/Management

Located just off historic Route 66, the 10-acre farm and petting zoo is especially magical at Christmastime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQxf5_0dFg3xf200
Facebook/Grand Canyon Deer Farm

You can get up close and personal with a herd of actual reindeer! When their fur is covered in a dusting of snow, kids one to 92 can't help but feel enchanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xY1Nk_0dFg3xf200
Facebook/Grand Canyon Deer Farm

Santa has been known to make regular appearances throughout December, so bring a camera to pose the kids for photos!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrtHJ_0dFg3xf200
Facebook/Grand Canyon Deer Farm

This little girl was skeptical, but after feeling his beard, she knew he was the real deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcEQG_0dFg3xf200
TripAdvisor/Management

Reindeer aren't the only animals on the farm - you can pet and feed several other deer species, camels, goats, and many more four-legged friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvgqH_0dFg3xf200
TripAdvisor/Ana J

Address: 6769 Deer Farm Road, Williams, AZ 86046.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUy6z_0dFg3xf200
Google Maps
Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily from October 16 through March 15, and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily from March 16 through October 15.

Visit the farm’s website or Facebook page for more information, including pricing and a full list of animals.

Have you ever been to the Grand Canyon Deer Farm? If so, did you pet any reindeer? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section! For more Route 66 fun in Arizona, check out our previous article: Covered In Route 66 Memorabilia, Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Is A Quirky Spot In Arizona You’ll Never Want To Leave .

The post Visit Donner And Blitzen This Holiday Season At Arizona’s Very Own Reindeer Farm appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Arizona

This Neighborhood Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Arizona Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

If you’ve ever seen “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on HGTV, you may recognize this Arizona street from Season 3 of the show. Comstock Drive in Gilbert just may have the best neighborhood Christmas lights display in Arizona! Make some hot cocoa, gather up the family, and come see it for yourself this holiday season. […] The post This Neighborhood Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Arizona Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Experience The Beach In The Desert At The Nautical Beachfront Resort, A Year-Round Lakeside Getaway In Arizona

Arizona may not have beaches, but we have the next best thing: Lake Havasu. This pristine oasis is our very own slice of Caribbean paradise, and the Nautical Beachfront Resort is nestled right along its shores. Visit the resort’s website or Facebook page for more information, including room rates, food and drink menus, and a […] The post Experience The Beach In The Desert At The Nautical Beachfront Resort, A Year-Round Lakeside Getaway In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Drive Or Walk Through Millions Of Holiday Lights At ZooLights In Arizona

One of Arizona’s most anticipated Christmas lights events, ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo, is once again offering both walking and drive-thru nights. Either stroll through the millions of twinkling lights or enjoy them from the comfort of your vehicle. The choice is yours! No matter how you choose to experience ZooLights, rest assured it’s one of the best places to see Christmas lights in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

World Of Illumination Reindeer Road Is One Of Arizona’s Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Displays

Did you know the largest drive-through Christmas lights display on earth comes to Arizona every year? World of Illumination has two locations in the Grand Canyon State: one in Tempe and another in Glendale. Today, we’re heading to Tempe to take a ride down Reindeer Road. This festive adventure leads through a frozen fairyland en route to the North Pole, complete with over two million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. This drive-through Christmas lights display in Arizona is the jolliest thing you’ll do this season!
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Only In Arizona

The Romantic Arizona Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

The colder months of the year are ideal for romantic getaways. When the snow is falling and fireplaces offer the perfect setting to cozy up for warm snuggles, falling (or staying) in love has never been easier. At the Arizona Snowbowl, you can enjoy some quality time with your special someone in our state’s snowiest […] The post The Romantic Arizona Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

This Secluded Gorge In Arizona Is So Worthy Of An Adventure

If you think you’ve discovered all of the hidden gems in Arizona, think again. We guarantee you haven’t heard of Topock Gorge! Jagged cliffs surround this remote stretch of the Colorado River, and it’s so worthy of an adventure! Have you ever kayaked or boated Topock Gorge? If so, tell us all about it in […] The post This Secluded Gorge In Arizona Is So Worthy Of An Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Take This Road Trip To The Most Charming Route 66 Towns In Arizona

Are you ready to get your kicks on Route 66? We’ve put together a trip along the Mother Road that leads to some of the most charming small towns in Arizona. Whether or not you’re a history buff, you’ll fall in love with the quaint town squares, incredible scenery, and great food this journey has […] The post Take This Road Trip To The Most Charming Route 66 Towns In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Very Own Reindeer Farm
Only In Arizona

Spend The Day Exploring Dozens Of Caves In Arizona’s Red Rock Country

What if you could see dozens of caves in just one day of hiking? That dream can be your reality in the Sedona area, which boasts countless trails that feature jaw-dropping caves. Some are in plain sight, while others hide in wait to be discovered. Even better, many of the trails have more than one […] The post Spend The Day Exploring Dozens Of Caves In Arizona’s Red Rock Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

At Christmastime, This Charming English Village In Arizona Is Adorned With Over 500,000 Lights

Each year at Christmastime, the English Village in Lake Havasu City transforms into a winter wonderland for its annual Festival of Lights. Quaint shops and restaurants are adorned with lights and decorations, and the iconic London Bridge is outfitted with elegant wreaths and glittering bulbs galore. It’s like a scene straight out of a Hallmark […] The post At Christmastime, This Charming English Village In Arizona Is Adorned With Over 500,000 Lights appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Westside Lilo’s Cafe In Arizona Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

The heart and soul – and the stomach – of Arizona can be found in our tiniest towns, and Seligman is no exception. Known as “the Mother Town of the Mother Road,” this Route 66 outpost is home to fewer than 1,000 people. It’s also where you’ll find Westside Lilo’s Cafe, one of the best […] The post Westside Lilo’s Cafe In Arizona Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Watch The Sunrise On The Airport View Trail, A Unique Scenic Overlook Hike In Arizona

Long hikes are incredibly rewarding, but not always practical. If you’re in search of a hike that leads to a breathtaking scenic overlook, yet is short enough for a spontaneous adventure, look no further than Airport View Trail. This short-and-sweet trail is one of the best sunrise hikes in Arizona, and it even takes you […] The post Watch The Sunrise On The Airport View Trail, A Unique Scenic Overlook Hike In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
Only In Arizona

Follow This 1.7-Mile Trail In Arizona To One Of The Best Scenic Overlooks In The Grand Canyon

If difficult hikes are your thing, Arizona has plenty to choose from. The same goes if the opposite is true – for every all-day trek, there’s an abbreviated trail with equally breathtaking views. South Kaibab Trail to Ooh Aah Point is one such hike. This short Arizona hike is under two miles long, yet leads to one of the most iconic scenic overlooks in the entire Grand Canyon.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Choose From More Than 80 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole In Arizona

If you’re on a mission to find the best pie in Arizona, look no further than our capital city. In the heart of Phoenix, Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole serves up mouthwatering pie in every flavor imaginable. There are nearly 80 different kinds in total, from apple and cherry to coconut cream and chocolate mousse […] The post Choose From More Than 80 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

This Trail Leading To 4 Different Red Rock Formations Is Often Called One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Arizona

It’s no secret that Arizona’s Red Rock Country is a popular hiking destination, but some of the area’s best trails don’t get nearly enough recognition. Broken Arrow Trail is one of the most underrated hikes in Sedona, leading to four different iconic rock formations. The parking lot for the trail is located off Morgan Road. […] The post This Trail Leading To 4 Different Red Rock Formations Is Often Called One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

With Over 35,000 Lights, Cox Family Lights Is One Of The Best Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays In Arizona

Neighborhood Christmas lights are so underrated. Residential homes often put on some of the best displays, and you can enjoy them from the comfort of your own vehicle! Cox Family Lights in Arizona is a perfect example. Programmed entirely by a teenager, this epic Scottsdale display boasts over 35,000 lights! It’s the perfect way to […] The post With Over 35,000 Lights, Cox Family Lights Is One Of The Best Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Here Are The 7 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Arizona

Ready to embrace the holiday spirit? Or maybe you’re already in the Christmas mood because you’re one of those people who decorated their house with twinkle lights, ribbons, and mistletoe just a week after Halloween. Either way, if you’re looking for some fantastic holiday events, look no further! We have a nice list of the […] The post Here Are The 7 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Arizona

Only In Arizona

8K+
Followers
630
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arizona is for people who LOVE the Grand Canyon State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy