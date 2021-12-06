51-year-old man dies in Albemarle wreck, police say

Albemarle Police Department (Albemarle Police Department)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A 51-year-old man died in a wreck Monday morning in Albemarle, police said.

[3 charged in deadly Albemarle drive-by shooting from 2018, police say]

The collision at Highway 52 and West Main Street involved a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mitchell L. Morton and a 2013 Honda Odyssey.

The Jeep was traveling north on U.S. 52 and the Honda was going east on West Main Street when the crash happened.

Morton died from his injuries.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

The investigation is ongoing.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Vigil held for Albemarle firefighters battling COVID-19)

©2021 Cox Media Group