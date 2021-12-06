ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

51-year-old man dies in Albemarle wreck, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
Albemarle Police Department (Albemarle Police Department)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A 51-year-old man died in a wreck Monday morning in Albemarle, police said.

The collision at Highway 52 and West Main Street involved a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mitchell L. Morton and a 2013 Honda Odyssey.

The Jeep was traveling north on U.S. 52 and the Honda was going east on West Main Street when the crash happened.

Morton died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

