A critical review of the Tesla Model Y has caused a stir on social media, where many are complaining that the car, in its current state, should never have been sent to market. Others - especially fans of Tesla and, more specifically, the company's CEO, Elon Musk - have rushed to defend the car and, by proxy, the CEO. The debate began when Tim Stevens, an automotive journalist, released a review of the Model Y on CNET's Roadshow vertical. The review is titled "2021 Tesla Model Y review: Nearly great, critically flawed." Unlike other car reviews on the site,...

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO