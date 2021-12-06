ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphrey out for the season as Ravens reel from close loss

By NOAH TRISTER
AOL Corp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens came within inches of creating some much-needed breathing room in the AFC North. Instead, they fell short in an agonizing loss to a division rival — and now coach John Harbaugh's team has yet another major injury concern. Harbaugh announced Monday...

