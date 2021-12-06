Humphrey out for the season as Ravens reel from close loss

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:. Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens (8-4) opened the season with an overtime loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. They went on to win their next six one-score games, including an overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings. So it’s not altogether concerning that the Ravens’ run of luck, or whatever you want to call it, reached an end Sunday. What is concerning is everything else: the mounting injuries, the presnap penalties, Lamar Jackson’s pocket presence, the defensive breakdowns. The Ravens entered Sunday as the AFC’s top seed, but they still regularly struggle to string together even three quality quarters.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO