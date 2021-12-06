ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphrey out for the season as Ravens reel from close loss

By NOAH TRISTER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens came within inches of creating some much-needed breathing room in the AFC North. Instead, they fell short in an agonizing loss to a division rival — and now coach John Harbaugh's team has yet another major injury concern. Harbaugh announced Monday...

brownsnation.com

News And Notes From Browns’ Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns lost a close one to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The final score was 16-10. TikTok talking about the Browns’ shortfalls. Here are the news and notes for the morning after the Sunday night game. 1. Jack Conklin. The Browns were elated that Conklin was activated...
Daily Herald

Ravens can bury reeling Steelers with a win in Pittsburgh

BALTIMORE (8-3) at PITTSBURGH (5-5-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Ravens by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Baltimore 4-7; Pittsburgh 4-7. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 30-24. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Ravens 19-14 on Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Browns 16-10; Steelers...
baltimorebeatdown.com

3 takeaways from the Ravens’ 19-20 loss to the Steelers

In a classic Ravens vs. Steelers slugfest, the Ravens came up just short in the final moments and lost by a single point, 20-19. Baltimore led for the majority of the game but were outscored by eight points in the fourth quarter. Their late-game heroics were not enough to result in a victory this time around, and they now drop to 8-4 on the season.
baltimorebeatdown.com

Reports: Marlon Humphrey OUT for the season; Patrick Mekari out “for awhile” with injury

As if coming up just short against their division rivals wasn’t bad enough, the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens had a pair of starters suffer injuries in the 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari will both miss some time going forward.
Denver Post

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:. Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens (8-4) opened the season with an overtime loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. They went on to win their next six one-score games, including an overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings. So it’s not altogether concerning that the Ravens’ run of luck, or whatever you want to call it, reached an end Sunday. What is concerning is everything else: the mounting injuries, the presnap penalties, Lamar Jackson’s pocket presence, the defensive breakdowns. The Ravens entered Sunday as the AFC’s top seed, but they still regularly struggle to string together even three quality quarters.
cbslocal.com

Harbaugh Confirms Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday confirmed the team’s top cover man, Marlon Humphrey, will be out the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I’d prefer to have him, for sure,” Harbaugh said....
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to miss time with injury

The Ravens could have taken the Steelers to overtime on Sunday with an extra point, but opted to go for two instead. The decision, according to Harbaugh, was prompted by Humphrey’s early exit. The Ravens, left with just two healthy cornerbacks, lost 20-19. The Ravens are still atop the AFC...
recordargusnews.com

Fading Steelers reeling as AFC Northleading Ravens visit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger knew what was coming. Call it the byproduct of nearly two decades spent in the familiar rhythms of an NFL season. So before the question was even finished about the importance of Sunday’s visit by AFC Northleading Baltimore, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback plunged into the answer. “(Is this) a must-win? Is that what you […]
NewsBreak
93.7 The Fan

The traded worm gets the Bird

Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley matched his sack total and did it against his former team in a huge Steelers win on Sunday against the Ravens
Boston Globe

Marlon Humphrey the latest big loss to befall reeling Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens came within inches of creating some much-needed breathing room in the AFC North. Instead, they fell short in an agonizing loss to a division rival, and now coach John Harbaugh’s team has yet another major injury concern. Harbaugh announced Monday cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out for the...
