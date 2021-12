Massachusetts public health officials reported 11,321 new COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people the week ending Dec. 4 — almost 60% more than the previous week. Last week’s breakthrough cases amounted to about 48% of newly reported cases over the same period, a 10% increase compared to the prior week, when 6,610 breakthrough cases were reported. Last week saw a total of almost 23,600 new cases overall, about 6,100 more cases than the week ending Nov. 27.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO